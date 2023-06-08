Continuing His teachings to the crowd about having a righteousness that surpasses the scribes and Pharisees, Jesus turns to people’s attitude about retaliating when wronged. He says they should be giving lovingkindness to those who have insulted them, taken them to court, and made them be their servant. He even comments on how His followers are to treat those who want to borrow from them (Matthew 5:38-42).
Again, Jesus quotes what the people have heard, “An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth” followed by four situations. He speaks about how one is to respond when they are slapped on the cheek, when they are sued in court, when they are forced (probably by the Roman military) to go a mile, or when they want something from you.
He may be giving the answer to all four of these situations when He says, “Do not turn away from him.” Jesus seems to be saying His followers are to give lovingkindness even when they are wronged.
These passages have often been misused and misinterpreted. Some believe Christians should be passive, letting someone “walk all over them,” never retaliating. To have this attitude seems contrary to the overall theme of this segment of the sermon. Jesus is not promoting that one should not defend themselves, but rather they should not retaliate when wronged. They should not individually be retaliating.
Being struck on your “right cheek” meant that someone had struck you with the back of their left hand. This was considered a very serious insult. Most people would retaliate by striking back. He seems to be saying Christians should be willing to be insulted rather than retaliate. We should respond by giving lovingkindness. We should want to serve and not “pay them back.”
In our world, “standing up for our rights and not letting anyone mistreat us” is a common philosophy. When this ideology is acted upon, it does not promote harmony and peace; it generates strife and conflict.
Christians can see this teaching put into action when they observe the statement Jesus gives about forgiving those who put Him on the cross, “Father, forgive them for they know not what they do” (Luke 23:34)? What about the followers of Jesus today? We should have the same attitude when being mistreated for doing a good thing.
This new teaching of Jesus, of giving lovingkindness when one is wronged, is contrary to what our world “preaches.” However, if Christians are to have this characteristic of a follower of Jesus, they must work at it. Giving one’s best effort to treat people in this way, is truly a display of their desire to be living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB.
