Give Holy Things and Pearls Wisely

After talking about how a person should judge themselves before judging others, Jesus gives a warning using a metaphor. Using a proverbial format, Jesus says holy things should not be given to dogs, and pearls should not be given to swine (Matthew 7:6).
It is very intriguing how this statement necessitates a person to make a judgment about another person. Jesus is stating the consequences for giving holy things and pearls to people who do not value them.
Dogs and swine are being used metaphorically to describe people with whom these valuable things should not be shared. The dogs, often seen as wild scavengers, are people showing improper respect for holy things and are extremely rude to the gospel messenger. They are people who would “turn and tear [the Christian] to pieces” by speaking insulting words and by considering these holy things to be of no importance.
Swine, an unclean animal according to the Jews, also is a word used metaphorically to describe people. For the Jew, it would be the Gentiles who have no regard for the pearls, which are the sacred writings and teachings of God. The Gentiles would spurn the efforts of the messenger and would have only disdain for their attempt to share the gospel with them.
Jesus is saying one should be wise when making a decision as to whom they will share holy things and pearls, things which have spiritual value. Do not share them with “dogs and swine.”
By way of application, Jesus wants everyone to have the opportunity to hear the gospel message, to put their trust in the message and to practice it in their lives. However, He recognizes that some people will not see the value in the gospel and will persecute the one making the presentation. Jesus is telling His followers to make a judgment about these types of people and to avoid them.
For the person who places great value upon the gospel message, it would be very hard for them to avoid sharing the message with “dogs and swine.” However, Jesus is telling His followers to be wise when they are sharing the gospel message. Christians need to be prudent in their analysis of people and only spend their time giving the gospel to those who will place immense value upon it, who appreciate the information.
Every evangelistic Christian will encounter “dogs and swine” in their ministry. They must accurately decide when it is time to no longer share “holy things and pearls” with these types of people. As hard as it may be, the Christian must realize there are some people who have no aspiration to be living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB
