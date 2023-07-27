Concluding the portion of the Sermon on the Mount dealing with prayer, Jesus makes a very vital, but intriguing statement. In summary He says, if a believer wants to be forgiven by the Father they must be willing to forgive others (Matthew 6:14, 15).
The word forgive in the original language has the idea of letting something go. In this case it is letting go of your feelings that are a result of something harmful or hurtful that has been done to you by another person.
Our definition means that we will “stop feeling angry or resentful for an offense, flaw or mistake” that is done. It includes “to not punish someone for an offensive action they have done.”
Every person must realize that they have not only trespassed against others, but they have also committed an offense against God. Each individual must understand that this “offense” causes hurt and often produces anger inside a person. Likewise, God is hurt and becomes angry when we trespass His commandments.
Often it is very difficult, and may take some time, to let go of those hurt, angry, resentful feelings. We want to see the other person “hurt.” Mistakenly, we think it will make us feel better, but it does not. The only way we can truly remove these feelings is to forgive, to let it go. We must forgive others if we want God to forgive us.
In order for us to fully understand what being forgiven by God means, we must understand the “wrath of God.” For many people it seems incomprehensible that God would demonstrate His wrath upon humanity. A “loving God” ‘would never do something like that. However, there are many places in the Bible where the wrath of God is demonstrated upon the sons of disobedience.
Jesus said the person who does not “obey the Son … the wrath of God abides on him” (John 3:36). Paul says the “wrath of God has been revealed from heaven against all ungodliness” (Romans 1:18). To the Ephesians (5:6) and the Colossians (3:6), Paul said, “the wrath of God comes upon all the sons of disobedience.”
Being forgiven by God is the only way people are going to be saved from this “wrath of God.” Meeting His conditions for forgiveness is essential. One of those conditions Jesus states simply in this sermon, “Forgive others.”
As difficult as it may be, having the ability to forgive others is a characteristic the Christian must develop and its practice is mandatory if we want God to forgive us; it is not optional. Developing this characteristic will make us like God. Continuously practicing forgiving others demonstrates we are living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB.
