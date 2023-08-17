Using a metaphor, Jesus uses our physical eye to make a point about where our focus is in life. (Matthew 6:22, 23). He says, “The eye is the lamp of the body” and He wants us to consider what our “light” source is, in other words, what is the focus of our life.
As Jesus continues talking about the priorities His followers are to have, He uses this illustration to point to the fact that the things upon which we focus determine the type of “body” we will have. By using this metaphor, Jesus is saying there are two options; a “clear” eye or a “bad” eye.
Jesus may be saying that His followers must have a clear vision of what they want their life to be. Are they wanting to focus on making their body a source of light, or are they wanting to focus on making their body a source of darkness?
Our eyes allow an enormous amount of information to enter our minds. The things which we see have a huge impact on the formation of our thinking and our actions. Using the word “focus” in a figurative way, one can see how their life will be based upon whether or not their focus is “clear,” or “bad” or blurry.
When Jesus talked about our “treasures on earth,” He was focusing on our possessions. When He talks about serving two masters, He is focusing on the priority of our allegiance concerning our service. In using this metaphor, Jesus wants His followers to visualize where their priorities are in life; where their focus is.
As we consider this point, which may be difficult to comprehend, we must focus on what our eyes are seeing. Are we seeing (in a literal sense) things which will make us better? What are we reading? What are we viewing on TV? What about the videos we are streaming? Who is the individual we are watching, because they are our role model?
In a figurative sense, what visions do we have in our mind relating to our character? What goals in life do we see ourselves achieving? What kind of person do we see ourselves becoming?
The focus of our eyes will have a tremendous influence on the type of people we are and will become. As the little kids Vacation Bible School song says, “Be careful little eyes what you see.”
The words in this song, and the words of Jesus, apply not only to young kids, but also to adults. We grownups need to be careful where our “eyes” are focusing. They need to be focusing on what will help us to be better at living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton _mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB.
