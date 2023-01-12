A beautiful buck came out about sixty yards to my right. Just by the size of his rack, I knew he was a good deer – a definite ten-pointer. I didn’t have much time to gather myself for a good shot because he wasn’t going to stay around long. When I fired I wasn’t sure I had made a good shot, from the way he ran. But shortly thereafter I realized my shot was perfect. He was a beautiful animal with a wide rack. As I began to count his points, I discovered my ten-pointer was only an eight. I say “only” here for emphasis. Because this was an absolute gorgeous deer, and I was still so pleased with it. I was so pleased that if I had known he was an eight before I shot, I still would have. My pictures verify my assessment. As my friend and I admired the deer, we realized this buck was never going to be anything but an eight-pointer. One could tell that while he would have gotten greater in mass and size, he would always remain a deer with eight points unless some trauma happened. That doesn’t mean he couldn’t have been the king of the hill, but his limits were there according to his genetics. What did I think of his limits? I thought he was so perfect that I decided to have a picture of him blown up and put on canvas. It arrived two days ago.
I am reminded of the words of the apostle Paul when he explained how every member is important in the church. He compared it to our physical body and admitted that some parts of the body don’t seem as important as others. He was saying that some will be ten, twelve, and even fourteen pointers, but others will always be a six or an eight. Then he encourages us in two ways. First by explaining how all parts are needed, no matter how insignificant some may think they are. A good example of that is my foot. It remains hidden underneath a sock and shoe, but without it I am on crutches. And about its little toe, I promise you when it hits the bed frame, the pain doesn’t remain just in my little toe and foot. It reverberates throughout my entire body. But Paul also encourages us by reminding us how God elevates those in the Body of Christ who seem to have lesser gifts. Here’s what he says. “So, God has put the body together such that extra honor and care are given to those parts that have less dignity” (1 Corinth 12). What he was saying that while God’s twelve-pointer might gain more attention, His eight gets his picture blown-up, put-on canvas, and displayed in ways like no other. No matter who you are or what position you have, you matter to God and are an extremely important part of His eternal plans.
Make sure to get my new book, full of these articles. Outdoor Truths Volume Four.
Gary Miller can be reached at gary@outdoortruths.org. Gary has written the Outdoor Truths article for 20 years. He has also written four books which include compilations of his articles and a father/son devotional. He also speaks at wild-game dinners and men’s events for churches and associations
