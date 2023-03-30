How long has it been since you could feel the Spirit of God in your worship service? I am not talking about our emotions. Only the real spirit of Jesus. Most all the churches I have visited over the last few years have been so loud, I could not even think. Much less, feel His spirit. If Jesus wanted to say something to you, you couldn’t hear Him. Now, your places of worship may be quiet. But, is Jesus blessing you? Are people being saved? Are people being healed? Our emotions will not save or heal anyone. It takes the moving of Jesus’ spirit. So, what’s wrong? Or what needs to happen? Maybe we need to try something old, like come before Jesus with singing and praises and thanksgiving form our heart and soul.
Psalm 100: 1-5, make a joyful shout to the Lord all of you lands! Serve the Lord with gladness. Come before His presence with singing. Know that the Lord, He is God. It is He who has made us, and not we our ourselves. We are His people and the sheep of His pasture. Enter into His gates with Thanksgiving and into His courts with praise. Be thankful to Him and bless His name. For the Lord is good. His mercy is everlasting, and His truth endures to tall generations.
It has been sometime since I have saw people being blessed in a worship service. I can remember when people gathering outside the building to talk and be loud. But inside, they were quiet and prayerful, waiting for service time. In those days, Jesus blessed and people were saved. Psalm 95:1-2, o come, let us sing to the Lord! Let us shout joyfully to the Rock of our salvation. Let us come before His presence with thanksgiving. Let us shout joyfully to Him with psalms.
I have learned over the years when I lift up Jesus by talking about Him, I can feel Him so close to me. Please pray and study your Bible.
May Jesus bless you are my prayers.
