Drastic Measures to Avoid Sin

Early in His ministry, Jesus is sitting on a mountainside talking to the crowds giving them examples of how their righteousness must surpass that of the “scribes and Pharisees.” After talking to them about resolving conflicts to avoid murder, Jesus now talks about taking drastic measures to avoid committing the sin of adultery (Matthew 5:27-30). Reminding them they “have heard it was said,” He now wants to give them His comments about the law, “You shall not commit adultery.” He tells them two things; one, they should not look “at a woman with lust for her,” and two, do whatever one must do to avoid committing this sin. Jesus is not speaking of literally cutting off a hand or plucking out an eye, but He is using language to show how drastic one’s actions should be to avoid this sin.
When Jesus is speaking about looking at a woman, He is speaking of having a strong desire or longing for a sexual encounter with a woman. He is not talking about admiring her beauty, but rather He is describing how a man would be craving a more intimate relationship with this person. Just like in His illustrations concerning anger and how one’s anger needs to be controlled, Jesus is saying here that a man should be controlling his thoughts or he will eventually commit the physical act of adultery. Jesus uses two hyperbolic statements to illustrate the extent a person should go to avoid this sin, and any other sin. Jesus is wanting the listener to be shocked by the illustration. He is wanting the hearer to really consider the seriousness of this unlawful behavior. Jesus says if figurative amputation is not taken, then the alternative is the “whole body [will] be thrown into hell.” With this statement Jesus has intensified the consequences of being disobedient to God’s commands and laws. Jesus is giving a warning and an exhortation that sin needs to be avoided at all cost or it will cost us everything.
We in society, and especially Christians, need to comprehend the seriousness of sin. Without this comprehension, we will not take the drastic measures to avoid sin. By continuing in our sin, then our punishment will be like us being cast into the Gehenna fire which was outside of Jerusalem, a hyperbolic statement meaning never ending. As Christians, we need to spend time thinking about the seriousness of sin and what radical actions needed to be taken to avoid every sin. We need to encourage ourselves, and others who would be followers of Jesus, to develop this mindset. Christians will implement drastic measures to avoid sin because they crave living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region.
Scriptural quotations from the NASB
