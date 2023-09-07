What kind of mountains are you facing? We have spiritual mountains. And sometimes our mountain is our own flesh. Sometimes our mountain is sickness, bad health. Even some comes close to death, even dying. Or maybe you have a mountain of doubt.
You may have doubt Jesus hears you when you pray. If you are walking in his light and doing all you know to do, he hears you. I know it takes the spirit of Jesus to move any kind of mountain. Sometimes, it takes someone else to pray for us. For our mountain to be removed.
After we have prayed over and over, and fasted, ask someone you know and trust to pray for you. Sometimes, Jesus will send someone to pray for you because he heard you.
I heard this story of a man, everyone he prayed for, no matter their sickness, were healed. But one day, he got sick. Every day, he asked Jesus for healing and each day he got worse.
He was in his bed, when a young man came by and said, “Jesus has sent me to pray for you.” The young man prayed and then left. He said he didn’t know the young man and never saw him before. He believed his prayers were answered when Jesus sent this man to pray for him.
After the young man left, he got out of bed, got cleaned up and got busy getting things done. He said he had never felt better.
This man’s mountain was his sickness. And only Jesus could get him over it. Sometimes, Jesus will keep us from running into a mountain if we are listening to him.
So many times, Jesus has given me a dream of something going to happen and it happened just like in my dream and Jesus helped me through it. Sometimes, you may feel like praying for someone. You don’t know why or who. You just know you need to. Only Jesus knows.
We need to always be listening to Jesus. When his spirit moves on us. A true story. This woman felt a real strong moving of Jesus’ to pray right now. She only knew it was for a man in another country. She prayed until she knew her prayer was answered. She set down the year, month, day and time of day. Many years later, she was in a large meeting. And this man was giving his testimony. He went to work every day the same way, at the same time. But this one day, he was feeling a really strong spirit form Jesus. Don’t go the same way. Go another way. So, he went another way he had never went before.
He told the year, month, and day and time. He said if he had went the way he always went, a building blew up and he would have been killed. The woman met with the man telling her story. They rejoiced together. You see, it pays to listen and pray. For it may keep you or someone else from running into a mountain.
May Jesus bless you are in my prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.