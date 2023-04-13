I have dreamed of things to warn me of things about to happen, and it happened. I have dreamed of preachers of the Gospel and showing me they were false prophets, evil men, and it proved out they were. Acts 2:16-21, “but this is what was spoken by the prophet.” Joel: verse 17, and it shall come to pass in the last days, says, God, that I will pour out My Spirit on all flesh; your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, your young men shall see visions, (your old men shall dream dreams). I had a dream, and I learned what the dream means. Many, many people were lined up on one side of the street. And all their pets were on the other side, and a huge serpent was on the pet side. It was eating all the pets. The pets didn’t run. I started yelling, “help me. We need to kill it. We need to kill it.” Many started yelling at me over and over, “we c annot kill it (it is against the law).” I said, “if we don’t kill it, the serpent will come back to destroy us.” When I woke up, it is against the law, over and over in my mind. In the scriptures, you can find Satan is the serpent and the devil. The pets are dear to the people. They are like Family. There are a lot of things to us that’s dear to us in worshiping Jesus. Like prayer in school, praying in Jesus’ name, displaying The Ten Commandments and praying anywhere we like. But it is against the law to do those things for Jesus. Now, a few years ago, they wanted to take in God we trust of everything. I don’t think it will be long before you cannot buy a good Bible unless they approve it. It has been said God will not let it happen. The Kingdom of God is letting it happen. Think on these things and pray and study the scriptures. Did the early Church give up and stop praising Jesus? No. They gave their lives no matter what the law said.
May Jesus bless you are my prayers.
