Several years ago, I had a heart attack, which surprised my family and friends, who didn’t know I had a heart. I was not sure I had a heart either until that day it attacked me.
Two years later, I have to go in for a stress test.
I wasn’t supposed to drive myself because of the procedure, so The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage drove me to my appointment in her Sissy Van.
I went to the cardiac place and prepared for the procedure that would last more than an hour.
I was then escorted into a room with a nurse who told me I needed to remove my shirt and T-shirt so she could prep me.
I was nervous and told her, “That will cost you one dollar.”
“What are you talking about?”
Looking at her seriously, I said, “I do not strip without getting paid.”
It was then that my real stress test began. Nurses don’t have a sense of humor.
I very cautiously removed my shirt and T-shirt and sat in the chair, and she came over and put all kinds of tabs on my chest. According to her, these tabs will be hooked up to lines that go to The Machine that will begin the test of my heart.
“You don’t plan to electrocute me, do you?”
She looked at me with a sinister grin and said, “Time will tell.”
I was escorted back to the room where this would occur and introduced to two young guys who would set me on this machine.
“I’m going to give you a shot of some medicine, and you might feel a little dizzy or lightheaded. Don’t worry. It’s part of the process.”
That sure was easy for him to say he didn’t have to go through all this nonsense.
I was put on the table, and then all of these cords were attached to the tabs on my chest. I was getting ready to go through that tunnel that was just behind me.
Then the stress test was over, and I could put on my shirt and T-shirt. They said everything went through just fine, and the doctor would get to me sometime next week with the results. I was then ushered to the outside, where The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage was waiting to take me home, which was the last level of my stress test.
As I walked out, a lot of people in the lobby area were waiting for their doctor’s appointments. As I walked out, everybody looked at me, which brought me to another level of stress.
Feeling slightly dizzy, I looked back at them, then pointed both hands to my face and said, “I’ve just had a facelift. How does it look.”
Someone looked at my wife and said, “Is that your husband?” She smiled and ushered me out of the room to the waiting Sissy Van.
Stress can be very stressful; at least, that’s my experience.
I couldn’t help but think of a verse of Scripture. “Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time: Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you” (1 Peter 5:6-7).
I can try to handle everything on my own, or I can cast all my care upon the Lord. The choice is mine.
Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, FL with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Telephone 1-352-216-3025, email james snyder51@gmail.com, website www.jamessnyderministries.com.
