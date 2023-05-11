What are we to do when we know we didn’t say what they said we did or do what they said we did? Example, it was said I stole some money. I didn’t. I did not know there was any money there. I could not prove I didn’t. So, I didn’t do anything. I let them believe what they wanted to. After all, Jesus knows I didn’t take the money. And if they knew me, they would know better. They had their mind made up. No changing it. If it wasn’t for Jesus standing by our side, Satan would destroy you and I.
False witness and false claims has destroyed many people. Sometimes, what they said, you said, or did goes to 10, 30, 50 or hundreds of other people before it gets back to you. Have you seen on TV, someone make big claims on what they are going to do and later say they didn’t say it? You have proof they said it. But if it wasn’t on TV, who do you believe? Who can you trust? We don’t have TV or recorders with us. So, we need Jesus with us all the time as our witness. The old saying “sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me.” Spoken words or written words against you, what you said, or did that wasn’t true can destroy us. If people don’t know us, only Jesus knows.
Proverbs 6:16-19, these six things the Lord hates, yes, seven are an abomination to Him: A proud look, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devise wicked plans, feet that are swift in running to evil, a false witness who speaks lies and one who sows discord among brethren. Think on these things. Pray and study the scriptures.
May Jesus bless you are my prayers.
