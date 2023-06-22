I have hunted big game most of my adult life. I have written about my experiences over 20 years. Those experiences are not spectacular. Most of them have come in random places at random times, and without the resources to make them anything special. That is, I have only paid for one hunt but have relied on special friends for the opportunities I have been given. I have no trophies that would cause anyone to think I am some special or gifted hunter. I am a blue-collar, mediocre private land hunter. Don’t get me wrong, my Midwest opportunities are special, and they create for me an opportunity that many don’t have. But even these only come because of special friends and their unmerited graciousness to me. I have also made ministry to men the biggest part of my life for these past 20 years as well. During that time, I have traveled and spoken at places I would have never dreamed. But again, most of the places fall within what most of us would call normal churches and venues. None of them fall into stadiums or coliseums. I have written 5 books. Four of these are compilations of my articles. Again, nothing outstanding. And their sales? Mediocre at best. But compared to some others, I have been beyond blessed and extremely successful. Why am I telling you all of this? Because I want us all to see that privilege and blessings are not always by our good decisions. That our positions, prosperity, and health are not all actions of our decisions or our free will. Some things – in fact many many things are pre-determined by God. For instance, we had no say in what country we would be born in, what race we would be, what would be our mental capabilities – or incapabilities, or who, or what our parents would be. We had no say if our mother would be a drug addict, or our father would begin abusing us as a child. These were forced on each of us by God and by a sinful world. Why? I don’t know. But what I do know and believe is this. Jesus sat and ate with tax collectors and “sinners.” He was criticized for it because everyone believed, at that time, tax collectors were dishonest and sinners were well, sinners. And those who were born blind or had other handicaps, were believed to be that way because of their sin or the sin of their parents. But Jesus knew better, and that’s why he went to them. He understood that many of their predicaments had nothing to do with any decision they made. It had everything to do with what God determined and what sin in general, destroyed. He went to the hurting, hungry, and handicapped, and healed, fed, and restored. And then told his apostles to do the same. He used this sentence. “I desire mercy and not sacrifice.” He was telling the religious crowd that while your religious activity was fine and your spiritual sacrifices were okay, the compassion and kindness you show to those who have not had your privileges are the best.
Remember, if you are one who God has blessed with basics or abundance, find those who seemingly haven’t been. It will remind you to be humble in your position and thankful for your determined and unmerited blessings. And perhaps who will be the one God uses to heal, feed, and restore – until God makes everything right in heaven.
Gary Miller can be rea hed at gary@outdoortruths.org, Gary Miller has written Outdoor Truths articles for 20 years. He has also written five books which include compilations of his articles and a father/son devotional. He also speaks at wild-game dinners and men’s events for churches and associations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.