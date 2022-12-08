The fifth stanza of Psalm 119 (verses 33-40), is the psalmist’s petition expressing his earnest desire to learn more and understand better God’s word so he can put it into practice in his life. A major goal in his life is obeying God’s instructions
He recognizes the relationship between learning and living the word of God. He recognizes God has a part in his learning, but he also realizes he must be utilizing God’s message to influence his conduct in life.
God’s method of teaching is not identified in this section of the poem. The author’s desire to learn the word of God is seen by such phrases as “teach me,” “give me understanding,” “make me walk,” “incline my heart,” “turn away my eyes,” “revive me,” and “establish Your word.” He has a strong passion for learning God’s message.
Notice the phrases he uses to describe his intentions to use what he has learned. He says he will “observe it to the end,” “keep it with all my heart,” “I delight in it,” and “I long for Your precepts.” He has a strong determination to be obedient to God.
This portion of Psalm 119 teaches Christians today much about the desire they should have towards learning the word of God, the Bible. We can take the poet’s statements and turn them into questions about our desire to learn the Bible. Do we want to “observe” the teaching of the Bible until our time on this earth comes to an end?” Do we “delight” in what the Bible says? Do we have a longing for knowing what the Scriptures teach us about how we should live our life?
Our daily living will answer these questions. Do we enjoy learning things in the Bible? Are we enthusiastic about hearing someone talk about the word of God, such as a Sunday sermon, on a podcast, or religious video?
In our personal study time, are we looking for the meaning the author intended, or are we looking at how we can interpret the message to conform to our life? Do we want to understand the point the author was making, or are we looking for what we want the passage to mean?
The main reason for wanting someone to “teach” us is to learn what they know. It should not be to affirm what we already know.
The same should be true about us learning the Bible. We should be having the attitude that we want God to “teach me.” Our heart should be inclined, have a longing for, and maintain an earnest desire to learn the Bible because our life’s major goal is to be living God’s way!
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB.
