The sixth stanza of Psalm 119 (verses 41-48), gives several actions the author will exhibit because he has confidence in God’s word. He has assurance in his salvation. He will testify to others what God has done. He will acknowledge in worship his confidence in God’s word.
The foundation for a person being saved is God’s lovingkindness. God wants to do what is good for His people because of the covenant He made with mankind, because of His love for mankind.
The author recognizes that people will “reproach” him because he has put his confidence in God’s word. People will try to shame or taunt him, but because he has confidence in God’s word he will not be shaken. He will “wait” for God’s “ordinances,” he will “seek [God’s] precepts,” he will “meditate” upon God’s statutes.
The psalmist will also display his willingness to “speak of [God’s] testimonies before kings and shall not be ashamed.” This is a very bold action, especially if the king does not like what he will hear. The psalmist is saying he will not be bashful when it comes time to inform the most important person in his world the laws, commandments and actions of his God.
Because of his love for God’s word, he will have a longing for God’s commandments. He will worship God because of the things which God has done and commanded.
Maybe the most interesting action the poet will have is to meditate upon God’s word. He will muse or think about God’s word in a very careful and thoughtful way. God’s word will always be in front of him, something he will study, something he enjoys constantly discussing with other people.
Christians today should have the same confidence in God’s word, the Bible that this poet had in God’s word. We should have the confidence God will keep His covenant He has made with people. We should be willing to endure the degrading comments people will make about our faith because our confidence in the Bible is so strong.
We should be willing to share our confidence with everyone we meet. If we have the opportunity to share it with some high-level government official, then we would not be ashamed to do so. If these officials are not believers, then they need to experience God’s lovingkindness also.
Maybe the most important reaction Christians can have as a result of their confidence in the Bible, is that they love the Bible. It is the basis for their walk in life, their interaction with other people and their worship. The deeper one’s confidence is in the Bible, the more they will be living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB.
