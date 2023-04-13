After reading the 176 verses found in Psalms 119, there are two conclusions the author wants the reader to reach. They can be summarized into two thoughts: one, God’s word can be expressed in various ways; and two, there are many proper responses to the word of God.
The psalmist used words like law, testimonies, commandments, precepts, statutes, and even word to describe God’s word. All of these words have different meanings and show different aspects of God’s word, but together they form God’s word; the message God wants mankind to know and practice.
By describing his different emotional responses to God’s word, the psalmist indicates how important the word of God is to him. It is something he holds very dear to him; it is something that is of great value; it is something he is willing to defend; to tell others about as well as put into practice in his life.
For the true follower of God these attitudes, emotions and actions must be something that will be seen by others. When the non-believer sees the actions of the Christian, he notices the contrast between himself and the Christian.
One final thought about this psalm is to consider the benefits that are missed by those who reject God’s word.
One benefit they are missing is how to live in this world and be the happiest. The pursuit of riches, fame and power are worthwhile ambitions, however they will not bring about true happiness. The reason – once they are obtained, the pursuit is conquered, the challenge is won, the goal is achieved. It is happiness that is short lived; it is not permanent happiness.
Another benefit missed by not concluding to respond to God’s word is purpose to one’s life. While the non-believer may think there are many purposes for life, the purpose described in God’s word should be the most important. The believer will be striving to please God and to live according to His word. They will also encourage other people to live according to God’s word; both followers and non-followers.
Perhaps the greatest benefit lost is the opportunity to be with God eternally. Without the proper understanding of God’s word, the correct attitude towards God’s word, and the proper practicing of God’s word in their life, those who reject God’s word will not be anticipating living with God eternally.
Psalms 119 is one of the greatest poems describing how a person should respond to God’s word. It is an important psalm to spend countless hours thinking about and considering how to implement into our lives. By faithfully obeying God’s word, a Christian will demonstrate they are truly living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB.
