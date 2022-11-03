‘Desire is the key to motivation, but it’s determination and commitment to an unrelenting pursuit of your goal – a commitment to excellence – that will enable you to attain the success you seek.” – Mario Andretti
”The quality of a person’s life is in direct proportion to their commitment to excellence, regardless of their chosen field of endeavor.” – Vincent T. Lombardi
Why is commitment so important? Your chances of success at achieving any goal or reaching a particular destination are directly proportional to your level of commitment. An unshakable commitment will prevent you from being deterred.
Having a strong commitment serves you in numerous ways. It keeps you from changing your mind in response to adversity or obstacles. It keeps you focused and protects you from distractions.
People without a solid commitment are like weather vanes. They are constantly changing direction in response to which way the wind blows. They experience a high level of frustration caused by their perceived inability to attain satisfaction.
For commitment to work in your favor you must be committed to something positive that is beneficial to yourself and others. Commitment to anything detrimental will be counterproductive.
There are various areas that warrant commitment. First and foremost is the commitment to yourself and your goals. Then there is commitment to your family, spouse, friends, and work.
Commitment to yourself entails a dedication to taking care of your mental and physical well being while working to attain what is important to you. You should believe in yourself and view yourself as good and worthwhile.
Commitment to yourself helps provide a solid foundation from which you can work toward your goals. You need internal stability before you can be of service to anyone else. If you can’t make a commitment to yourself you can’t commit to others.
Friends may come and go but your family is with you for life. In a perfect world, your family would always be there for you through thick and thin. Unfortunately, this is not always the case. But what is your commitment to your family?
Are you there for them when they need you? Or is your availability dependent on convenience? If each family member were committed to the others, then the family would become a strong cohesive unit that could overcome any challenge. If your family is less than the ideal, why not set an example?
Many marriages and relationships tend to be more transient than permanent. Although there may be a variety of factors contributing to this, a lack of mutual commitment is certainly a core component. All people and relationships experience good times and bad.
It’s easy to weather the good times. Commitment is essential to overcoming obstacles. A couple is not two individuals with separate lives who live together. It’s a union of two individuals who combined are stronger than either person is alone. Commitment is the fuel and glue that powers and holds a relationship together.
Are you a fair weather friend or are you there for your friends when they are down and out? Do you believe that a friend in need is a friend indeed? A true friendship is built on mutual commitment rather than convenience or what someone can do for you.
Do you have a commitment to excellence at work? Do you do your best at whatever task you are involved with? You are compensated in direct proportion to your level of excellence. Increased rewards are the result of commitment, not vice versa.
Examine the different areas of your life. If there are aspects that are lacking, increase your level of commitment.
NOW AVAILABLE: “Dare to Live Without Limits,” the book. Visit www.BryanGolden.com or your bookstore. Bryan is a management consultant, motivational speaker, author, and adjunct professor. E-mail Bryan at bryan@columnist.com or write him c/o this paper. 2022 Bryan Golden
