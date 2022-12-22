The Bible generates some strong emotions in the Psalmist. In Psalm 119 (verses 49-56), the seventh stanza, this poet expresses three emotions about God’s word; one is comfort, another is indignation and the third is joy.
To him, God’s word provides hope that is necessary to live in this life. This hope produces a degree of comfort which enables a person to have purpose and to continue to live. Having God’s word as part of one’s life for an extended period of time brings comfort; it is like an old pair of shoes, ragged blue jeans or an old worn out chair.
When a person is confronted with afflictions, having the knowledge presented in God’s word that He cares for His people is very comforting. When confronted with ridicule, when being laughed at, when being derided, God’s word can bring comfort, because it will help the believer know that what they are doing is correct.
A contrasting emotion is the feeling of indignation. This feeling comes about as a reaction one has to someone who is wicked, “who forsake[s] [God’s] law.” The believer is responding to how a person is treating the word of God in an unjust, offensive, or insulting manner. These wicked people do not have a high regard for God’s word, and therefore this causes the believer to experience great displeasure.
A third emotion is one of joy. Remembering the word of God will bring a song to his mind, heart or vocal chords. During the loneliness of night, it will be something that will bring him joy. Knowing he has God’s word brings great pleasure and happiness to him. Having access to the Bible is something in which he will rejoice.
This wide range of emotions should be felt by the Christian in our world today. God’s word should bring us comfort in times of trouble or affliction. We should get very angry when we hear the word of God being insulted, ridiculed or spoken of in a very base manner. There should be joy in our hearts along with expressions of rejoicing knowing that we have the privilege of possessing a Bible, God’s word.
Christians live in a very remarkable time. Having the opportunity to not only possess one Bible, but many, as well as access on multiple electronic platforms, should bring about some strong emotions such as these, along with thankfulness and gratitude because God has preserved the Bible throughout history.
These three emotions – comfort, indignation and joy – should be an embedded part of the Christian life. Christians hold the Bible in very high esteem because we know that it is, in every aspect, the basis for living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB.
