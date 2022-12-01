The poet, in the fourth stanza of Psalm 119 (verses 25-32), expresses his frustrations about his life. However, he believes the word of God will revive him, and so, he will cling to the Bible.
He expresses two different emotions about something in his life. He says he “cleaves to the dust” (verse 25) and his “soul weeps because of grief” (verse 28). Something in his life may have brought him to some low point, or something has happened to bring about deep sorrow or sadness in his life. On the other hand, these expressions may refer to different emotions for the same event.
In either case, he says God’s word, statutes, wonders, testimonies, ordinances, and commandments will do great things for him. They will revive him, strengthen him, and he will “run the way” God would have him live his life.
He says, “I have told of my ways, and You have answered me; teach me Your statutes” (verse 26). This indicates the writer was praying to God about his situation and God provided an answer to his circumstances through the things He has said. We might say God provided the answers when the man consulted the Bible.
The Bible can help us when we are facing difficult or frustrating times in our life. The Bible can provide context, a framework in which to look at the situation. The Bible can give recommendations as to how to handle certain difficult situations. The Bible can give us God’s perspective on any situation which will provide us with correct, righteous wisdom concerning the situation.
However, just reading the Bible will only provide an attitude towards those things which bring about grief in our lives. The psalmist points out that he has “chosen the faithful way,” he has “placed [God’s] ordinances before” him, he will “cling to [God’s] testimonies, and he will “run the way of [God’s] commandments.”
By doing all of these things, God will be the reason for him having an “enlarged heart.” This is not a medical condition, but rather God’s word has made room in his heart for him to be glad, to no longer be frustrated with or grieving about something difficult or frustrating in his life.
The Bible is something every Christian should be cleaving to, holding on to tightly. It should be ever present in the Christian’s life. On a daily basis, it should be consulted and applied, especially when hard times or frustrating circumstances happen in our life.
By following the actions and attitudes of this psalmist and by meditating, understanding and practicing God’s precepts, Christians will be revived. By clinging to the Bible, Christians will be living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB.
