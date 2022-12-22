Christmas is just a few short days away. It seems crazy to say that, as we are now getting closer and closer to the end of 2022. Time just continues to fly by.
Christmas is one of the holidays I look forward to the most throughout the year. And when I think to myself why it is, I really can’t think of one specific reason.
It could be the excitement of seeing all of the Christmas decorations displayed in businesses well before the holiday even arrives. Or it could be that excitement of seeing people decorate their homes with lights or other festive decorations (I will say this happens to me every year when I go to help decorate our house at the beginning of December.).
Perhaps another reason why I really enjoy Christmas is the food. More specifically, the sweets. I always know it’s the holidays when I go into the kitchen and see my mom baking her usual Christmas treats for the family gatherings or for friends. The smell of cookies, peanut putter balls, etc. will make its way throughout the house until she is finished.
Lastly, I’d say what also makes Christmas one of my favorite holidays is the time spent with family. There’s nothing like opening gifts surrounded by those you love on Christmas morning. For me, those memories will last a lifetime.
Merry Christmas from all of us here at the Levy Citizen!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.