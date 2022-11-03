To the Philippians, Paul wrote a very encouraging thank you note to a church family that was very close to him. At the end of the letter he gives some very simple statements, but they are complex and difficult to apply (Philippians 4:4-7).
These action statements when correctly applied will bring about “the peace of God, which surpasses all comprehension.” They are statements which describe a way of life which brings about peace even in the most difficult of times.
Life can be extremely stressful and often effects our moods. However, by implementing these statements, our stressful environment can be better managed, resulting in a peace that is unsurpassable and thereby we can have a more pleasant life.
Paul’s first statement is, “Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, rejoice (4:4)!” While there may be certain events and situation where it would be very hard to be glad, to feel joy or to be filled with delight, one can always be happy, glad and full of joy because they are “in the Lord;” they are a Christian. They have the full assurance that Jesus is watching out for them, helping them with daily issues. Jesus cares about Christians!
The second statement is, “Let your gentle spirit be known to all men. The Lord is near.” In dealing with people, Christians can be patient, equitable, fair, mild, and not offensively aggressive. The second part of this statement gives Christians the assurance they will ultimately be okay because “the Lord is near” and He is looking out for them.
The third statement is rather lengthy, but it can be summarize by saying that Christians are not to be anxious about the things in life. Instead of being excessively troubled about life’s events and circumstances, they know they can take them to God; they can ask for His assistance. They know they can pray (or petition) God as well as offer a supplication (an aggressive request for help while at the same time remaining humble) to God.
The fourth statement, connected with the third, displays an attitude. There must be thanksgiving when making our requests known to God. When one is thankful for what they possess, along with who they are (a Christian), it causes them to properly understand themselves. Taking time to “count your blessings” always helps us to focus on the positive and takes our minds off of the negative.
Implementing these four statements brings about just one of the blessings of being a Christian, an unsurpassable peace in a very chaotic, stressful world. Developing these traits can produce within us a peace which will greatly help and sustain us in daily living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB.
