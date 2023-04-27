As Jesus begins His ministry, He delivers a sermon which very possibly outlines some major components of the message He will preach during His ministry. One such component is the influence His followers will have upon those around them. He uses light to illustrate this concept (Matthew 5:14-16).
Jesus uses several metaphors in these verses. His followers will be “the light of the world;” “a city set on a hill [that] cannot be hidden;” a lamp placed on a table where it will give “light to all who are in the house.” Jesus gives two reasons why they must “let [their] light shine before men.” One is so the world will see “your good works” and the other is so the world will “glorify your Father who is in heaven.”
Considering these metaphors, it seems obvious Jesus wants His followers to be in the world where people will see them. He wants the actions of His followers to be considered the example of how one should be living their lives. As a result of Christians letting their light shine in the world, those who are not Christians may say “they are godly,” therefore praising God.
Considering our own lives, can a person (believer or non-believer) recognize that our actions are different from the majority of the people in our community? What about the words we use? What about the places we go to for recreation and entertainment? What about the clothes we wear when we are seen by the general public?
Jesus is stating that His followers will be different. They will be expected to live up to a higher standard. They are to be the “leaders” for people who are not believers and not to be “following” the non-believers.
It is a universal human characteristic to want to “fit in” with the crowd and not be “different.” However, Christians should be “trend setters;” demonstrating how God wants people to live.
Maybe the most prominent reason for not being a “light” as Jesus instructs is because we do not want to be “made fun of,” or ridiculed. When a person first becomes a Christian, they may be very sensitive to these hurtful words. But, as the Christian develops and matures, these words should not affect them as they realize it is just part of living as a Christian.
The question may be, whose approval are we seeking? Our fellowman or God? A light will always shine unless someone prevents it from shining. The Christian must work hard at not allowing others to “put it under a basket.” By shining their light, everyday all day, the Christian demonstrates to others how to be living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB.
