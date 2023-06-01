How many times have you had someone say, “we need to talk.” But! The conversation was one-sided. If you got one word in, you were doing good. Now, if they had said, “I need to talk to you,” you could understand not being able to say something. Just listen to them. How many times has someone asked you, “what do you think about a verse in the scriptures?,” and didn’t give you a chance to say one word? They talked over you. I know we should be good listeners because we could learn something by doing so.
I really like being in a good Bible study where each person shares what he or she sees in the scriptures, even if I don’t see it or understand it the same way. After all, they could be right. I learned a long time ago that I don’t know everything. So, I need to listen and learn. Jesus could be speaking to me through them. I have seen so many people who knew they were right and get really mad if you didn’t agree with them. After all, they read every book on the subject. They have so much knowledge. They say the Bible doesn’t mean what it said for today. That was for Moses and his people. Not today.
They think wanting to keep Jesus’ Commandments, and/or, the Ten Commandments, makes us Legalist. Some things I know. But I’m not sure they are truth or right in the eyes of God. So, what can I do to be sure? Pray and study the scriptures. For in them, we can find the truth. Just because I learned something 40 or 50 years ago doesn’t mean “I learned the truth.”
Let us search the scriptures and learn the truths of God. Let us come together and talk it over without being a know-it-all. We may be know-it-alls of the wrong things.
May the blessings of Jesus be with you are my prayers.
