Only our God can read our mind. Jesus, in many places, knew what people were thinking. Hebrews 4:12, for the word of God is living and powerful and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even the division of soul and spirit, and of joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts, and intents of the heart. How does Satan know us? By the same way I know you or you know me, by our works. When Satan temps us, he sees our reaction and action with each temptation. When he puts a thought in your mind, he watches your reaction. Any time you have bad thoughts, don’t keep thinking of them. There is any old saying, “you cannot keep a bird from flying over your head, but you can keep the bird from building a nest on it.” Always remember, we will be tested and tempted over and over. First Peter 4:12-13, “beloved, do not think it strange concerning the fiery trial, which is to try you, as though some strange thing happened to you; but rejoice to the extent that you partake of Christ’s sufferings, that when His glory is revealed, you may also be glad with exceeding joy.”
Satan will not know what you will do until you make a move. When Satan was tempting Jesus, and he said if you be the Son of God, turn this stone into bread (Jesus could have turned the stone to bread, but it was the wrong time to do it.). Jesus said man cannot live by bread alone. Now, Satan did not know what Jesus would do until Jesus spoke. Please remember Satan’s spirit wants to enter into you and rule your flesh.
I pay that Jesus bless you all.
