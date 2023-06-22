I believe the best story I ever heard of a man becoming a new creature was told by David Wilkerson.
He said he was speaking to his congregation when the door opened. In walks a man filthy from head to toe. The odor was so bad it was sickening. He just knew the man wanted money, so he asked him, “can I help you?” The man answered, “yes! I just want to know more about Jesus.”
David said, as he talked with the man and prayed with him about Jesus and being born again and being a new creation for Jesus, a wonderful thing happened. The bad odor left the man. Even the building – not even a little odor.
After they finished praying with him (the man was praising Jesus all the time), David said the man got cleaned up and they gave him clean clothes. Now, he is working and is over maintenance on all of David’s buildings, telling his testimony of how Jesus came into his life and is living inside him. What a wonderful story of how Jesus can clean you up inside and outside at the same time.
Jesus is the answer to all our problems. Big or small. When we are born again, we should look different, talk different, and even smell different. If I say I’m born again and have not changed, still the same old man, I am lying to myself and to you. I think what is happening today is people are not being told what being born again is all about. How we become a new creature in Jesus.
Show them all the scriptures on the new birth and how the spirit of Jesus will lead and guide you into all truths, if we listen to him. John 3:5-6 assuredly, I say to you, unless one is born of water and the spirit, he cannot enter the Kingdom of God. That which, is born of flesh is flesh, and that which is born of the spirit is spirit.
If we are born again, we will walk in the spirit. Jesus’ blood will wash away all our sins.
May Jesus bless you are my prayers.
