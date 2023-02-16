1. Is the book of Valentin (KJV) in the Old or New Testament or neither?
2. From 1 John 3:18, “Let us not love in word or talk but in deed and in ...” Hope, Abundance, Touch, Truth
3. In Proverbs 10:12, “Hatred stirreth up strifes: but love covereth all ...” Sins, Beings, Creation, Enemies
4. Which Old Testament book reads like a love story? Ruth, Daniel, Habakkuk, Song of Solomon
5. Where does one find the phrase “God is love”? Genesis, Nehemiah, Hebrews, 1 John
6. From Hebrews 13:4, what is honourable in all? Love, Trust, Marriage, Worship
ANSWERS: 1) Neither, 2) Truth, 3) Sins, 4) Song of Solomon, 5) 1 John (4:8, 16), 6) Marriage
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.