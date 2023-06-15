Acts 20:29-30, for I know this. That after my departure, savage wolves will come in among you, not sparing the flock. Also, from among yourselves, men will rise up, speaking perverse things to draw away the disciples after themselves. Paul said for three years, he did not cease to warn everyone night and day with tears. Paul knew men were already teaching false doctrines. Jesus said to beware of false Prophets, and how to know them, by the fruits they bear. If you give a man time to talk, he will reveal his heart and get him to talk about the scriptures. He will soon be saying the Bible said things that were not true.
2 Corinthians 11:13-14, for such are false Apostles deceitful workers, transforming themselves into Apostles of Christ. And no wonder! For Satan himself transforms himself into an angel of light. We need to know those who are among us and are over us. The reason I say this is because in my 59 years working with pastors and studying the Bible for myself and a pastor of small churches, I have met all kinds of preachers. And many of them were wolves in sheep clothing. What is so sad is many of those were over me. And in my early 30s, I learned the hard way. By studying the scriptures and trying the spirits to see if they were of God, Jesus has helped me to know them by their works and what they say.
Jesus’ spirit will lead us and show us the right way. I prayed many times, Lord, please don’t let me be deceived any more. And if I listen, I won’t be. It is not a long pray that counts all the time. It can be short or long. It is taking the time to listen to Jesus. We still have false Prophets and Apostles. You don’t need to go looking for them. They will reveal themselves if you pray and study the Bible and listen to the Holy Spirit and try the spirits and see if they are of God.
May Jesus bless you are my prayers.
