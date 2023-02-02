When it comes to living life, there are some benefits from contemplating the Bible. The psalmist mentions several of these benefits in the thirteenth stanza of Psalm 119 (verses 97-104).
In two verses the psalmist uses the word meditation, meaning to place one’s attention on something. In his case it is the “law” of God and the “testimonies” of God. When he is contemplating, he is looking thoughtfully into how to practice God’s commandments.
Personal contemplation upon the word of God comes from a love for the word of God. There is a “longing for,” a “strong desire for” the word of God. Contemplating the Bible’s contents is sweeter to one’s mental taste buds than “honey to the mouth.”
By having the word of God in one’s mind and by focusing on it metaphorically “all the day,” the person becomes “wiser than [their] enemies,” they have “more insight than all [their] teachers,” and they have more understanding “than the aged.” Their feet are kept from “every evil way.” They have “not turned aside” from the ordinances they were taught by God.
Another benefit the poet derives from contemplating God’s word is understanding God’s precepts and how they have led him to “hate every false way.” Because he “loves” God’s word so much it has produced within him a strong dislike for the actions of those who are in opposition to God’s ways.
The Bible teaches a person so many things and concepts about life. The more we are able to contemplate what the word of God says and meditate upon how we can put it into practice in our life, the better our life will be. In many cases, the Bible has more wisdom than our mentors. The Bible gives us understanding as to how and why those who are enemies of the Bible are thinking and therefore we know how better to deal with them.
Not only will we know how to better deal with these types of people, we will know how better to deal with ourselves. The more we contemplate the teachings of the Bible, the more they will help us to restrain our “feet from every evil way.” By focusing on the “ordinances” of God, we will be better able to implement them into our lives and will not depart from them.
For most people, eating something sweet, brings pleasure to their life. In a similar way, contemplating the Bible brings pleasure to the Christian. Realizing these benefits to our life, we will meditate frequently upon the contents of the Bible. For the Christian, the Bible is very “sweet” and helps them to be better and more consistently living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB.
