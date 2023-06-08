Now that turkey season is over, I’m getting my mental facilities back in sync. I’ve noticed for the past few years that as each hunting season lingers, I begin to overlook the beauty around me and focus solely on the hunt itself. It’s really not a good situation. After a couple of weeks in hunting detox my senses are renewed and I see creation for much more than a turkey or deer. It’s really the greatest and most prominent clue there truly is a God and this earth is His playground where I’m invited to come and play every day. Each week I’m reminded of how blessed I am to be able to hunt and fish. I’m reminded of these things when I see others who are not able to walk, run, or climb. For over 30 years I’ve walked the hallways of hospitals and nursing homes, and I’ve grieved with those in funeral homes. Every single time I come from one of these places I count my blessings of health. I can remember years ago making a pledge that I would forgo the elevators if it were possible to take the stairway. Why? Because I could!
I see people fight each other for the closest parking spot at the mall and I think if they only realized the blessing it is to be able to walk. Each Sunday many folks complain about how long they have to stand up in church, while some would love the opportunity to stand if just for a moment. For most of my childhood and early adult years I struggled with asthma. During those early adult years I learned the effects these medications can have on my bones. I determined I would do something. I didn’t know what, but something. Ever since then my health has always been in the forefront of mind. That doesn’t mean I have always done the right thing but it means I have somewhat understood that without my health I cannot enjoy life as much as I want to. The fact is, I want to grow old and still be able to chase a turkey through the mountains. I can’t do that unless I’m willing to do something about it now. And you can’t either. It may be you just need to park in the back of the parking lot or take the stairway instead of the elevator. But whatever it is, do something to insure you can enjoy God’s creation until He calls you home. Why? Because you still can.
Gary Miller can be reached at gary@outdoortruths.org. Gary Miller has written Outdoor Truths articles for 20 years. He has also written five books which include compilations of his articles and a father/son devotional. He also speaks at wild-game dinners and men’s events for churches and associations.
