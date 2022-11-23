Some people seem to always attract good things. Others have a knack for being a magnet for the undesirable. What’s the difference between these two types of people? Do you have control over which group you fall into?
Attracting what you want begins with a proper mental attitude. Those who attract the undesirable tend to have an attitude of failure and scarcity. Before they even attempt something, they believe they can’t do it. They conclude the world is against them and that nothing goes their way.
They expect bad things to happen. And when their expectations materialize they say, “See, I told you so.” They take a passive role in resolving problems. Often, they will do nothing in the hope that a problem will correct itself or just go away.
People who attract the negative create a self-fulfilling prophecy that things just don’t go their way. As each of their predictions comes true, their belief that bad things happen to them is reinforced. They create their own vicious cycle of cause and effect. They don’t believe they have any control over their fate and so they never take any action to break the cycle. If they do take action, they give up at the first obstacle.
Thoughts behave as a magnet. People attract what they dwell on. Those who continually experience negative situations concentrate on precisely what they don’t want. Therefore, that’s usually what they get. As a result, these people become negative and bitter.
You can have a positive influence over what happens to you and the types of situations you attract. Start by thinking about what you want to happen and believe that things will work out in your favor. Have positive expectations instead of negative ones.
Don’t have a victim mentality. A victim believes they have no control over the forces in their life or what happens to them. A victim feels powerless to alter circumstances. A victim takes a passive role in their life. A victim blames others for their problems.
If you find you are attracting things you don’t want, examine your attitude and your behavior. It’s impossible to get different results until you change your attitude and actions. You can’t just wait for your ship to come in, you have to swim out to find it. Passively waiting for things to improve is like playing the lottery; although there is a chance this will happen, the odds are not in your favor and are extremely slim.
Although unfortunate events do happen, goods things can and will follow. If something bad happens it doesn’t mean you won’t subsequently attract good things. You may be tempted to change your attitude after experiencing something unfortunate but you must resist falling into this trap.
In order to turn the tide on an undesirable event or series of events, you have to maintain a belief that good things are possible and will happen. If you succumb to the temptation to change to a negative outlook, you will become a magnet for more negatives.
Although attracting what you want starts with the proper frame of mind, it must be accompanied by proactive action. You need to identify and take the steps necessary to produce the desired outcome. Then you want to be relentlessly persistent until you attract your targeted results.
There are many, many people who consistently attract what they want and need. You can be one of them. Believe that you are worthy of having good things happen, because you are. Visualize the circumstances you want and yourself as a magnet for all you desire.
NOW AVAILABLE: “Dare to Live Without Limits,” the book. Visit www.BryanGolden.com or your bookstore. Bryan is a management consultant, motivational speaker, author, and adjunct professor. E-mail Bryan at bryan@columnist.com or write him c/o this paper. ©2022 Bryan Golden
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.