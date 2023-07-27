As If I Really Could

Have you ever had the feeling that you’ve been hoodwinked? You can’t point out the specifics, but something deep inside suggests you have been.
The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage and I had a wonderful vacation at St. Augustine, one of our favorite places to go.
Something happened toward the end of our vacation that led me to suspect I was hoodwinked, but I couldn’t unwind the situation yet.
The toilet in our bathroom had clogged, and The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage went to the front desk to get a plunger.
I walked by the bathroom, looked in, and said something stupid, “Can I help you with that?”
I had no expectation of fixing this problem; I just wanted to sound friendly. After a few severe plunges, all of a sudden, the toilet was unplugged and working perfectly.
Looking at me, my wife said, “Wow, you fixed it. You did a great job.”
Driving home the next day, she mentioned several times that she was truly grateful for the wonderful job I did with the toilet.
The next day The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage came to my office and said, “I was wondering, could you come and help me with something?”
At supper that night, she smiled at me and said, “I still can’t get over how you fixed that toilet on our vacation.”
Am I being hoodwinked? And if so, what do I do about it?
I had to think this thing through in developing a plan that would work. I devised a plan but did not think I could go through with it. After all, there would be a lot of plotting and, eventually, a drop or two of blood.
Not too long after, she called on me for another fix-it project. I had gone over this plot in my mind 100 times and was hoping it would work.
She appeared at the door of my office one morning and asked, “Can you help me fix something? I’ve been working on it all morning. I just cannot get it right.” Then she flashed a smile at me.
I flashed a smile back and followed her to her latest fix-it project. She had a dresser on the back porch she was trying to fix. One drawer was stuck, and she could not get the screw out to enable the drawer to come out.
She handed me the screwdriver and said, “I just can’t get that screw out.”
I sighed very deeply because I knew that it was now or never. I bent over with the screwdriver to be a little bit out of her sight, and as I was working on the screw, I pinched my left thumb so that it would start to bleed, and then I yelled, “Ouch.”
I turned around and showed her my bloodied thumb, and boy, was it paining. She looked at me rather frightened and said, “Come with me to the bathroom, and I’ll fix your thumb.”
Some things are worth it.
I couldn’t help but think of a verse in the Bible, “For it is better, if the will of God be so, that ye suffer for well doing, than for evil doing” (1 Peter 3:17).
Sometimes it is better not to correct something but rather “suffer for well doing.” I’m still trying to learn that.
Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, FL with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Telephone 1-352-216-3025, e-mail jamessnyder51@gmail.com, website www.jamessnyderministries.com
