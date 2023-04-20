‘I find the great thing in this world is not so much where we stand, as in what direction we are moving – we must sail sometimes with the wind and sometimes against it – but we must sail, and not drift, nor lie at anchor.”
Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr.
Time passes. Life moves on. You will get older. You are on a journey, an adventure. The route traveled, the course set, is up to you. Whether you are active or passive is your choice. Either way, the journey will continue.
Captains have greater responsibilities and benefits than passengers. Although it may be more work to be a captain, it also generates greater rewards. Captains plot their own journeys while passengers are just along for the ride.
Let’s compare job descriptions for a captain and a passenger. The following are analogies. The ship represents life and ports are goals.
Job title: Captain
Responsibilities:
The captain is In charge of evaluating various ports and selecting the most appealing destinations. He plots a course to each objective. The captain weathers storms. He/she must be able to adjust course in response to known or unknown obstacles.
The captain handles any and all emergencies that arise. He makes repairs as needed. When necessary, he improvises while utilizing whatever tools and materials are at hand. He must be considerate of crew and passengers. The captain encourages the crew to realize their potential. He helps others who are in need.
The captain maintains the ship in good working order. He fixes any leaks that occur. He is prepared for the unexpected. The captain keeps abreast of changes in the weather while making sure all charts are updated.
Personal characteristics:
Someone who is positive and motivated. The captain needs to be innovative. He must be immune to negative criticism. The captain persists until destinations are reached. He has to understand that giving up is never an option. The captain is optimistic and willing to find the solution for every problem. He is considerate, treating others with kindness and respect. The captain is a self-starter and works well without supervision.
Benefits:
The captain determines his own destiny. He picks his destinations. The captain controls the ship and can changes course as needed or desired. He can leave undesirable ports at will. The captain gets the most from his ship.
Job Title: Passenger
Responsibilities:
The passenger has to take care of only himself. He has to show up for meals and stay occupied. He has to keep out of the captain or crew’s way. The passenger stays in his cabin during bad weather. He trusts the captain and crew’s competency.
The passenger visits whatever ports the ship docks at. If he doesn’t like a particular destination, the passenger waits for the ship to leave, hoping the next destination is more desirable. The passenger goes wherever the ship takes him. He is just along for the ride.
Personal characteristics:
The passenger requires little or no drive or motivation. He is content to put his fate into the hands of others. He is not too particular about where the ship travels. The passenger is comfortable having no say over the journey of the ship. He’s willing to let the captain make all of the decisions.
Benefits:
The passenger has no need to make many decisions. He is happy with a consistent daily routine.
You are either a captain or a passenger. If you don’t take steps to become a captain, you will remain a passenger by default. Captains tend to be more satisfied. Anyone can be the captain of their life. It makes no difference what your occupation, education, or financial situation is. All that’s required is a willingness to do whatever it takes. If you are not already there, why not promote yourself to captain today?
