Are you a saver? Or a spender?

Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. High 89F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.