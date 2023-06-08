In the Bible, God tells us to forgive people who irritate us. In a former neighborhood, I lived near someone who had the reputation of belittling others. Although I tried to be a good neighbor and spend time with her, she seemed determined to live in her pain.
One sleepless night, I wrestled with the memory of an event that happened a number of years ago. I tossed and turned for hours thinking of it. Like a rerun of a bad movie, her critical words and selfish behavior echoed in my head.
Tears rolled down my cheeks. The familiar (and hated) flush of anger filled my soul. I knew I had to make a choice: obey God and forgive my neighbor, or obey Satan and give in to the destructive rage. I struggled between rehashing the hurtful encounters and recalling Bible verses about forgiveness. Thankfully, after an hour or so, God won.
I stayed awake a little longer, joyously thanking God for loving me enough to give me the grace (and the will) to obey His Word, and then slept like a person in a My Pillow commercial.
However, even in my relief, I knew it wouldn’t be long before I’d be fighting the same battle again, if not with her, then with someone else. Will I have the desire and strength to overcome the next time? Or will I allow my emotions and will to dictate otherwise?
When we’re tempted by corrupt emotions, we often forget about one of the worst consequences of giving into unforgiveness (or any sin, for that matter) – shame.
Even emotional sins like unforgiveness and bitterness destroy parts of our character. When we don’t forgive, we behave and speak in ways we’re not proud of. The shame that pours over us erodes away who we are and who we want to become. (I often wonder if perhaps this is why the neighbor I spoke about behaved the way she did. This thought makes me sad.)
How often have you embarrassed yourself – not to mention blown your witness (your reputation as a Christ-follower) with your unloving behavior?
Perhaps praying Psalm 25:2 (ESV) every morning (and as often as necessary) will help: “O my God, in you I trust; let me not be put to shame; let not my enemies exult over me.”
Is your sin of unforgiveness worth the shame it brings?
We glorify God when we allow His Spirit to help us walk obediently before Him. In contrast, the devil loves to hold our sins over us and celebrate our path to destruction. He tries to convince us that we can’t triumph over unforgiveness. But Satan is a liar. God’s power eclipses Satan’s.
Every. Single. Time.
Sheryl H. Boldt is the author of the blog, www.TodayCanBe Different.net. Connect with her at SherylHBoldt@gmail.com.
