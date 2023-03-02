In the seventeenth stanza of Psalm 119 (verses 129-136), there are several expressions of the psalmist’s allegiance to God’s word. He has a commitment to obey God’s word, to allow God’s word to teach him so he can obey it, and a sadness when others do not obey God’s word.
Even though the word allegiance is not used frequently in the modern vernacular, it is a very good word describing one of the responses we should have towards the word of God. Allegiance could also be described as loyalty, commitment or fidelity to an idea or country. However, in this section of Psalm 119 God’s word is under consideration.
With regard to obeying God’s word the psalmist says because God’s “testimonies are wonderful,” he will observe them. He will “keep” the precepts of God. He will use the word of God as a guide for his footsteps.
He says the word of God “gives understanding to the simple.” In a complimentary way, he labels a person as “simple,” because they are humble, willing to be taught, one who is modest about what they know and what they can do. The “simple” person is not a know-it-all or someone who thinks they are better than the other person.
In contrast, the “complex” person will not understand the word of God because they will not give consideration to what the word of God says. It is not that they cannot understand the word of God, but rather they are not willing to dedicate the time to learn the word of God. The psalmist does not want to be “complex,” but “simple.”
The psalmist is like the animal who pants for and has a longing for God’s commandments. He desires God to be “gracious” to him. He wants God to “redeem” him and to have God’s “face to shine” upon him. He wants to keep God’s precepts. He wants to be taught God’s statutes.
He does not want iniquity to “have dominion” over him. He “shed[s] streams of water” from his eyes because people “do not keep [God’s] law.” He wants people to “observe” God’s testimonies and, like him, allow the graciousness of God to be upon them because they love God.
It may seem strange for someone who is loyal and committed to God’s word to have such strong emotions for the disobedient. However, they want other people to have this same devotion, this same allegiance to God.
Christians are committed to God’s word. They are devoted to being taught and understanding the word of God. Their faithfulness to God’s word and their allegiance to God’s word motivates them to be striving daily to be living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB.
