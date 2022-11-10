Jesus said, all power is given to Him, which is in Heaven and the Earth. Jesus gives us life. Jesus ca calm the storms, He can stop the storms in our lives, He can do all things; He is our help, and our protector.
So why do we, the people of God, put our trust in the things that God made and used to show us His ways?
Numbers 21:4-9 The people had spoke against God and Moses; So God sent serpents among the people and many died, Moses prayed to the Lord, God told Moses to make a brass serpent and set it up on a pole and those who were bit, if they look at the brass serpent they would live, and as many of them did they lived. So what happened to the brass serpent that Moses made?
2 Kings 18:1-4 Hezekiah broke in pieces the brass serpent, because the people of God had been serpent as if it had healed the people and not God.
James 5:13-15 anointing with oil, it isn’t the oil that healed you it is obeying God, and use the oil.
It isn’t the altar that serves you it is obeying God, and meeting Him at the alter. I don’t see anything wrong with wearing a cross. It isn’t the cross that saves you it is what Jesus did on the cross. I have heard people say, when I ask how they are, “as long as I have my cross I will be ok.” It isn’t that cross or any image of that cross that does anything, it is Jesus our Lord. All that cross should do is reminded us of Jesus.
May Jesus bless you; you are in my prayers.
