In the nineteenth stanza of Psalm 119 (verses 145-152), the writer speaks of differing times when he cried out to the Lord. He is not reacting to some hurt or crisis, but rather is calling out for assistance in living according to God’s word.
His intensity is evidenced by him crying out “with all his heart.” He wants the Lord to answer his prayer. The author responds by saying he will “observe [God’s] statutes.”
Possibly for emphasis, he called out again asking God to “save” him. He responds similar; he will “keep [God’s] testimonies.”
The third crying out is for “help.” He responds by saying he will “wait for [God’s] word.” He anticipates the night watches when he can “meditate” upon God’s word.
He is relying upon the lovingkindness of God to hear his voice and to “revive” him “according to [God’s] “ordinances.” He acknowledges God is near him.
Contrasting himself with the wicked who are far from God’s law, he is near God’s law. He says God’s commandments (laws) are truth. God’s testimonies (law) have been around “forever.” For him personally, he has known God’s testimonies for a long time possibly implying all his life.
Maybe the most important thing a Christian can learn from this section of Psalm 119 is he should desire to use God’s word as the basis for his life. Like the psalmist, the Christian should want to observe, keep, wait for, and meditate upon God’s word.
A Christian should rely upon God’s word for answers as to how to and for guidance in living a godly life. Established over a very long period of time, God’s word has been proven to contain truth about how to handle difficult, complicated issues in life.
Christians should allow God’s word to strengthen them when times are tough during their walk with God. It should provide assurance that what they are doing is truly how God wants them to live their life. It should provide the evidence for their hope of one day living with God eternally.
These verses should encourage the Christian of the necessity of anticipating the time when they can meditate upon God’s word. It should be something they look forward to; not something they dread. It should not be regarded as a duty or obligation, but rather a pleasurable time in their life.
Crying out audibly is not the only way to cry out to the Lord; it can be done in silent prayer. Regardless of how it is done, one’s main concern should be, “What will I do after I have cried out to the Lord?” Imitating this psalmist generates confidence I am living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.