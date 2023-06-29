As Jesus makes a topical transition in His sermon on the mount, He now informs His listeners that they are not to “practice [their] righteousness before men to be noticed by them” (Matthew 6:1). He tells them that if they do, then they “have no reward with [their] Father who is in heaven.”
In the verses which follow, Jesus gives three examples of righteous deeds which should not be done to be seen by men. They are contributions to the poor, praying, and fasting. Jesus is telling the crowd that all three of these, along with other deeds of righteousness, should not be done for public show, but rather should be done “in secret.”
Earlier in this sermon Jesus said His followers are to be a “light.” If they are to be a “light” then their actions must be done where they can be seen by men. However, their purpose for being a “light” is so that God will be glorified. In the current passage under consideration, the emphasis seems to be that people are doing their righteous deeds to be seen by men or honored by men and Jesus says this is the wrong motivation.
So, what makes the difference? Our inward motivation. Our personal reasons for why we are doing what we are doing.
What should be the true motivation? Our motivation should be so that God is pleased and we are seeking His reward. We are not seeking some temporary reward, but rather an eternal reward.
While all would agree that the reward from men is “today” and the reward from God is “tomorrow,” Christians should always keep in mind that man’s reward is fleeting while God’s reward is not short-lived. Man’s reward is quickly passing away, but God’s reward is permanent.
If a Christian focuses on pleasing God, then they will have a satisfaction that will last. With this type of attitude, the Christian is seeking the honor and praise of God and not that of his fellow human beings.
God wants to honor and praise those who are truly doing deeds of righteousness. He wants to reward them for their behavior that surpasses the righteousness of the scribes and Pharisees. He wants to recompense them for their properly motivated righteous behavior.
May all Christians have, as their motivation for doing any righteous deed, the desire to receive what God wants to give them. While their righteous deeds will be seen by men, it is not man’s approval that should be sought, but rather God’s. When Christians have this attitude, then their actions will be correctly motivated and they will receive God’s reward because they are living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB.
