I read, with interest, Mr. Leach’s letter to the editor published on Jan. 26 titled “Trees Not Cows.” In summary, Mr. Leach states that we should all plant more trees and raise fewer cows because cows emit methane gas, a greenhouse gas that will further deplete the earth’s ozone layer and “threaten the survival of the earth.” Trees, on the other hand, he implied, are beneficial to the earth’s atmosphere, which is scientifically true. However, I disagree that methane produced by cows is destroying the ozone layer and as a result, the earth.
First off, beef and dairy products are a wonderful source of protein, which if not consumed in appropriate quantities, will lead to malnutrition, which is a huge problem for most of the world’s population. The cattle industry is a major employer in this part of Florida and a major part of the culture of the people who live here. In addition, forestry is also a large industry and employer. Look around and you will see large pine and natural forests everywhere. I would hazard a guess that more trees are planted in this area than in almost any other part of the country.
Now, let’s talk about the very important ozone layer that protects the earth from harmful ultraviolet light. NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center’s Chief Scientist, said “over time, steady progress is being made, and the ozone hole is getting smaller.” Check these facts for yourself at (NASA.Gov/esnt/2022.ozone-hole-contintues-shrinking-in 2022) dated Oct. 26, 2022.
In fact, the hole in earth’s ozone layer is getting smaller because of the ban on chlorine-based aerosols and refrigerants (CFC and HCFC) that was implemented at the Montreal Protocol of 1987. The healing of the ozone is certainly not due to the reduction of flatulence emitted by cows. Don’t get me wrong, I wholly support the planting of trees for a wide variety of reasons like air quality, shade, food sources, etc. Honestly, I am saddened by the clear-cut deforestation going on to make way for the next RV storage or parking lot along our highways. I think that you don’t really own the land until you improve it with trees.
But, I fundamentally disagree with the fear mongering that is currently a cornerstone of some groups. There are things going on in this country and the world that we should be concerned about (i.e, the open southern border, the war in Ukraine, the attacks on free speech, the economy and the current administration, just to name a few). These threats are real. Cow flatulence should, in my opinion, be positioned way down on the hierarchy of threats to our safety. George Washington said it best, “truth will ultimately prevail where pains are taken to bring it to light.” Stay Strong America.
Ed Emrich
Fanning Springs, FL
