A true story about this little boy and his miracle. The little boy’s grandfather was taking him fishing. And as they walked along the road talking, a car hit the little boy, tossing him over the guardrail down a steep bank. They said about 50 feet. The grandfather rushed down the bank to his grandson. When his grandfather reached him, he was just lying there like he was asleep. After getting him to the hospital, all he had was a broke leg from where the car bumper hit him. He was alert and smiling. The first thing he said to his grandfather, “well, we didn’t get to do fishing did we?” The grandfather said, “no! It is a miracle you are alive.” The little boy, smiling, asked his grandfather, “do you know Jesus is real?” His grandfather answered, “they say he is. The story about him is in the Bible, and that is why they say he is real.” The little boy, with a big smile on his face, said, “I know he is real.” The grandfather asked, “how do you know?” The boy said, “because after the car hit me, as I was going over the guardrail, Jesus caught me. And laying me down on the ground, he said I would be OK! I am OK. And I’ll be ready to go fishing real soon. You’ll see.” I love a story like this because Jesus has watched over me all my life. Many of times, I should have been killed. Only a few times I even got hurt a little. We must believe He is real. And He watches over His children night and day. Just trust Him and obey Him.
May Jesus bless you are my prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.