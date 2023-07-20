Sometimes people erroneously equate quantity with success. Unfortunately, there are those who are impressed with how much, how big, how expensive, or how many. There is a notable difference between quantity and quality.
Look at a handful of coins. A dime is smaller than a nickel, yet the dime is worth twice as much. The significant measure is value rather than quantity. Bigger doesn’t necessarily mean better.
Sharon owns a hardware store in a small town. The store stocks a broad selection of merchandise. All of her sales people are friendly and very knowledgeable. Sharon’s store is dwarfed by the big chains. Her sales are miniscule by comparison.
Sharon’s store is always busy with many loyal and repeat customers. Some of her prices might be a little higher than her competition, but people still love shopping at her store. They appreciate the outstanding customer service and being able to get in and out quickly.
Sharon isn’t intimidated by the big stores. She provides valuable services that larger businesses can’t. Although Sharon will never outsell the chain stores, she doesn’t have to in order to be successful.
Jason is a high school senior. He’s of average intelligence. Jason wants to go to college on a scholarship. What Jason lacks in mental power, he makes up for with hard work and determination.
When his friends are out socializing, Jason is studying. He knows extra effort is required to achieve his goals. Jason’s determination pays off. He graduates with an “A” average, ahead of many smarter students. Jason will get his scholarship and attend the college of his choice.
Jason did what other students didn’t; he worked hard. Other students could have also graduated with an “A” with a lot less effort than Jason. But they didn’t. People with ability are often passed by those with drive.
Dan, Helen, and their two kids live in a modest home in an area where mini mansions are becoming the norm. Their neighbors have bigger houses and newer cars. Dan and Helen are happy. Dan works close by and Helen stays home with the kids.
Their neighbors opted for bigger and more expensive possessions. Dan and Helen decided their quality of life was more important than how much they owned. Their house may not attract much attention but their home is priceless.
Dan and Helen didn’t get caught up in trying to keep pace with the neighbors. They didn’t compete with anyone. They concentrated on their own needs and priorities. Dan and Helen created value in their own lives.
You have much more intrinsic value than you give yourself credit for. Don’t sell yourself short. You are unique. There is no need to compare yourself to anyone else. Put your energy into being the best you can be. Utilize the assets you possess instead of desiring what someone else has.
You are a dime among nickels. You have what you need to accomplish all you want. If you become distracted by the situation of others, reorient yourself to your own assets. Don’t get caught up in the race to be bigger or to have more than someone else.
Your character is a fundamental component of your value. This essential element can’t be lost or stolen. Your worth isn’t dependent on economic forces, other people’s opinions, or the status of others.
Your success and satisfaction will be enhanced when you take action to increase your value. Your value grows when you follow your own path, work towards your own goals, and do what makes you happy.
NOW AVAILABLE: “Dare to Live Without Limits,” the book. Visit www.BryanGolden.com or your bookstore. Bryan is a management consultant, motivational speaker, author, and adjunct professor. E-mail Bryan at bryan@columnist.com or write him c/o this paper. Ó 2023 Bryan Golden
