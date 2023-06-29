I can remember hearing country preachers that preached on sin and how sin would lead you to Hell and just how hot Hell is and that Jesus came to save us from Hell. Jesus came into the world and died to take away all of our sins. His word says that we can be cleansed of all sins. This doesn’t mean we keep a few sins to play with. I am so glad that Jesus will forgive our sins. But we must not live in sin.
Leviticus 10: 8-11 (KJV), and the Lord spoke unto Aaron, saying, do not drink wine or strong drink, thou, nor thy sons with thee, when ye go into the tabernacle of the congregation, lest ye die: It shall be a statute forever throughout your generations: And that ye may put difference between holy and unholy, and between unclean and clean: And that ye teach the children of Israel all the statues which the Lord hath spoken unto them by the hand of Moses.
Ezekiel 22:26, her priest have violated my law and profaned my holy things: They have not distinguished between holy and unholy, nor have they made know the difference between the unclean and the clean: And they have hidden their eyes from my Sabbaths, so that I am profaned among them. 1st Peter 1: 13-16, therefore, grid up the loins of your mind, be sober. And rest your hope fully upon the grace that is to be brought to you at the revelation of Jesus Christ; as obedient children, not conforming yourself to the former lusty, as in your ignorance, but as He that has called you is holy. You also be holy in all your conduct, because it is written, Be holy, for I am holy.
We need to put a difference in what sin is, and is not, according to the Word of God.
May Jesus bless you are my prayers.
