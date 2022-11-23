Last week was the first anniversary of my heart attack. My celebratory plan was to go to McDonald’s for a double cheeseburger, large fries, and a chocolate milkshake. Somehow The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage discovered my celebratory plans. She stood in front of me for a moment, with both hands on her hips, and said, “If you proceed with your celebratory plans, a heart attack will be the least of your problems.”
Then I realized she had plans of her own. I had an appointment with my heart doctor on Monday morning at 11 o’clock. The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage offered to drive me to my appointment, and because it was at 11 o’clock, she made plans for lunch. I was completely okay with that; the only problem was we would have to go in her Sissy Van. We arrived at the doctor’s office just before 11 o’clock, I signed in and waited for the doctor. By 11:40, the nurse finally called me into his office. I spent about a half-hour with the doctor while he checked my vitals and then said, “You’re good. Everything seems excellent.” I asked him, “Could I have that in writing with your signature?” I wanted someone in our house to know I was “good.”
Finally, we were on our way to lunch. She wanted to go to a diner she and her daughters discovered a little while back. I was all in for that, and we had a nice time eating lunch. Then, back in the Sissy Van, and, as I had hoped, we would be on our way home. I was getting tired of kissing my knees in traveling. “You know what,” my wife said as we drove out of the parking lot. “I need to stop and pick up a piece of jewelry that’s ready for me at the mall.” Looking at me, she said, “You don’t mind if we stop there, do you? After all, we go right by it. It won’t take long.”
She returned, and driving out of the parking lot, we passed one of her favorite stores. Something along the lines of Tuesday Morning, whatever that might be. And she said, “While we’re here, I think I should go in and pick up some things I need for my craft room.” She got back into the van, and driving down the street, we stopped at one of her favorite thrift stores. I wouldn’t say this out loud, but her favorite thrift store is the one she’s shopping at the moment. We continued visiting thrift stores for the rest of the afternoon, and I was trapped in that silly old Sissy Van.
We got home, and it took me some extra time to extricate myself from that Sissy Van. As I got out and stood up, my knees were wobbling, but I did reach the front door, got inside, and headed for my easy chair. The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage looked at me with a big smile and said, “That was a wonderful day. Wasn’t it?”
In thinking about my adventure I was reminded of what the Apostle Paul said. Ephesians 4:2-3, “With all lowliness and meekness, with longsuffering, forbearing one another in love; Endeavoring to keep the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace.” This unity is something I work at with the help of the Holy Spirit.
Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, FL with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Telephone 1-352-216-3025, email james snyder51@gmail.com, website www.jamessnyderministries.com.
