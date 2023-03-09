A story that is hard for some to believe, I do believe, because all things are possible with God. The scriptures teach us if we ask believing we shall receive. All I know about the location, it is out in the country. This young man was going with his mother to church every Sunday.
This one Sunday, the young man gave his heart to the Lord. He was so happy, and he was praising Jesus with all that was in him.
A few Sundays later, he said to his mother, “Jesus asked me to preach.” She said, “son, you cannot read or write. And we don’t have the money for someone to teach you. He said to his Mother, “Jesus will teach me.”
So, early every day, he would take an old Bible with him, go out into the woods behind his house and stay all day praying. He would do this every day for many days.
One day, as he was praying with his bible open to Psalms (I do not remember which one), he began to read the psalm. When he got home, he read the psalm to his mother. She found it hard to believe, but it was true.
So, early every day, to the woods he would go, reading and praying all day long.
Many days later, he told his mother, “Jesus told me to build a worship center across the road.
She said, “you cannot build over there. That mountain is straight up from the road. No room to the build.”
He answered her, “Jesus will remove that mountain.”
So, every day, reading and praying, asking Jesus to remove the mountain. One day, while in the woods, these men pulled up to the house. They asked his mother who owned that mountain. She told them her son.
The men said, “we need to talk to him, for we want to buy that mountain. And when we finish, his land will be as level as your yard.
So, this young man’s prayers, and everything he said Jesus told him, came to pass. Now, this did not happen overnight. But a few years later, it was finished.
I worked for a gravel and sand plant in North Carolina. They bought mountains by the big truck loads. Not the land.
May Jesus bless you are my prayers.
