A few year’s ago, I received a phone call from one of the ladies at church. She said someone called her from another church about a family’s baby that had brain cancer. They had taken three or four X-rays and tests to be sure. They were making plans to send the baby from Gadsden to Birmingham, Alabama. They were asking everyone in and around Gadsden to please pray for the baby. A few days later, the baby was sent to a brain surgeon specialist in Birmingham. They said the surgeon kept saying, “I feel we need to take more X-rays to be sure, because something feels wrong.” After more X-rays, checking each one over and over with the X-rays from Gadsden, they were clear. Not even a spot. God had healed the baby. I believe Jesus was speaking to the surgeon saying, “check again. I have healed the baby.”
With God, all things are possible, if only we would believe. Jesus cares about all our needs, and if we pray, believing, He will answer. I was pastor of a Baptist church in Gadsden for about four years. One of the ladies of the congregation got real sick. She was told she had cancer and only had about two weeks to live. All she wanted was to live long enough to make it to California where her family lived so she could spend time with them. We loved her very much. So, we prayed with her. And she had a peace about it.
A few weeks later, she was with her family in California. Jesus answered her prayers. My sweet wife stayed in touch with her. And every time, Jackie would tell my wife how much she thanks Jesus for the time she was having with her family. Jackie lived about six months more. Do you have a need let Jesus give it to you? Study the scriptures. Pray and believe Jesus.
May Jesus bless you are my prayers.
