Jesus healed many people in the same second or Jesus would tell them go do something, like get into the pool or show yourself to the priest. He would say your faith has made you well or, according to your faith, you are healed. Jesus raised the dead back to life the same second he spoke the word. After Jesus’ death and resurrection, he gave power to the 12 to do the same things. John 14: 12-14, Jesus said, “most assuredly, I say to you, he who believes in Me, the works that I do (healing, miracles of all kinds) he will do also; and greater works than these he will do, because I go to My Father. And whatever you ask in my name, that I will do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son. If you ask anything in my I will do.”
So, why don’t we see these miracles happening in our churches? Could it be we have sin in our churches? Paul said a little leaven (sin) leavens the whole lump (church). Jesus will not bless sin of any kind. The early church started off sin free. If anyone sinned, they dealt with it. Please read Acts chapter 5. The early church grew, and Jesus was with them in spirit and truth. They had power to do the same things Jesus did, like Jesus said they would.
Now, Peter and John went up together to the temple at the hour of prayer – the ninth hour. And a certain man lame from his mother’s womb was carried, whom they laid daily at the gate of the temple, which is called beautiful to ask alms from those who entered the temple; who, seeing Peter and John about to go into the temple, asked for alms. And fixing his eyes on him, with John, Peter said, look at us. So, he gave them his attention, expecting to receive something from them. The, Peter said, “silver and gold I do not have. But what I do have I give you: In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, rise up and walk.” And he took him by the right hand and lifted him up. And immediately, his feet and ankle bones received strength. So, he, leaping up, stood and walked and entered the temple with them – walking, leaping and praising God. (Acts 3: 1-8).
So, can Jesus can heal us right now? Yes. And he has healed people through doctors and healed people over time. Remember, Jesus said, according to your faith. We must believe Jesus is and he keeps his word. One man said to Jesus, Lord, I believe. But help my unbelief.
May Jesus bless you are my prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.