What did Jesus mean when he said, things like this? According to your faith, let it be to you. Your faith has made you whole. Do you believe I can do this? Ask yourself how do I see faith. And what is faith to me? Let us look at a few scriptures. (NKJV Hebrews 11th Chapter is the faith chapter. It is about people that knew who God is and that God keeps his word so they, in return, pleased Him by keeping His word and walking in His ways).
In verse 5 and 6, By Faith Enoch was taken away so he did not see death, and was not found, because God had taken him, for before he was taken, he had this testimony, that he pleased God. But without faith, it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe (or have faith) that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him. (James 2:14-26) 14th verse, what does it profit, my brethren, if someone says he has faith but does not have works? Can faith save him? 17th verse, thus also faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead. 18th verse, but someone will say, you have faith, and I have works. Show me your faith without your works, and I will show you my faith by my works. 19th verse, you believe that there is one God. You do well. Even the demons believe – and tremble! 24th verse, you see then that a man is justified by works, and not by faith only.
Can we see that it takes faith (believing in God) plus working for God? Jesus said if you ask anything in My name, I will do it. So, if we know Jesus is, and He is a rewarder of those that trust Him, and have faith in Him, and keep His commandments, working and walking in all of His ways the best we know how. We should see the things we ask for in His name. Let me give you something to think about. (Matthew 7:21-23) Jesus said, not everyone who says to Me, Lord, Lord, shall enter the Kingdom of Heaven. But he who does the will of My Father in Heaven. Many will say to Me in that day, “Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in Your name, cast out demons in Your name, and done many wonders in Your name?” And then I will declare to them, I never knew you; depart from Me, you who practice lawlessness! These people used the name of Jesus to do many great miracles. They had the faith in His name, but no works. These are false prophets and wolves in sheep clothing.
May Jesus bless you are my prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.