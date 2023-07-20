Williston – William Frank Bullock, Jr., better known as Frank, a lifelong resident of Williston, FL, passed away peacefully at home on July 8, 2023. Born on May 18, 1932, to William Frank Bullock, Sr. and Joyce Bullock, he was 91 years old. Frank was a fourth-generation
Levy Countian, born into a family deeply rooted in the community. His mother, Joyce Bullock, was a beloved figure in Williston, and the local elementary school bears her name. Frank was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary Jean Meadows Bullock, whom he met when serving in the Army in Crab Orchard, WV. Their love story was one for the ages, and their legacy lives on through their five sons: Bill (Ava) of Morriston, FL; Wade (Winky) of Williston, FL; Darrh (Helene) of Lexington, KY; Brad (Ben) of Brentwood, TN; and Kyle (Tonia) of Franklin, TN. He was a proud grandfather to 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Frank was a dedicated watermelon farmer, rancher, and a respected community leader. He served his community through his work with the ASCS, now known as the Farm Service Agency, from where he retired at age 65. His leadership roles included being a former president of the Suwannee River Fair, a board member of the Gulf Hammock Hunting Club, and a member of the Levy County, Florida, and National Cattleman’s Associations. Known for his hard work, service, and deep love for his family, Frank’s strong character and dedication to his community will be remembered fondly. His legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew him.
Frank was laid to rest in the family cemetery on July 9, 2023. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Frank’s memory to Heifer International, a charity that works to end hunger and poverty around the world by providing livestock and training to struggling com- munities.
