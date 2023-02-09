Vivian Wise Webb, age 91 of Williston, FL, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2023 and has gone to be with Jesus.
She was born February 18, 1931 in Dade City, FL to Ruby and Lowell Wise. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter Sharon Webb Micheletti.
Lovingly referred to as “Gigi,” she is survived by sons Chip (Susan) Webb, Ric Webb, sister Helen Screws, brother Richard (Sandra) Wise, grandchildren Justin (Jodi) Micheletti, Angela (John) Wells, Daniel (Brittany) Webb, Jordan (Erik) Moore and Sidney Webb, 9 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was a great daughter, mother and grandmother and loved her family dearly! She was an excellent cook and loved to entertain. She will be deeply missed by friends and family.
She was very much in support of the Tri-County Pregnancy Center. In lieu of flowers, your contribution to them would be greatly appreciated. Tri-County Pregnancy Center, 426 West Noble Avenue, Williston, FL 32696.
We would like to extend a very special thank you to Rick Williams of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home for his help and support. The family will be holding a private memorial service at a later date. Please visit her memorial page at www.williams thomasfuneralhome.com.
For further information Williams-Thomas Downtown
352-376-7556
