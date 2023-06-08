Virginia “Ginny” Newbold Wright, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, healer and friend graced the world with her indomitable spirit from September 19, 1938, until her passing on May 20, 2023, in Gainesville, Florida. In her final days, Ginny was surrounded by love and all of her family singing her to Glory. Born as a twin to her beloved sister Barbara in the city of Philadelphia, the bond she shared with her twin was a precious thread woven throughout the tapestry of her life. Her departure has left a void in the hearts of those who loved her, but her spirit will continue to live on through the memories, the lessons and crocheted doilies she left behind.
She will be mourned by her children; (Stephen (Tammy) Wright of Renner, SD, Cynthia (Robert Sanson) Wright of Saratoga Springs, NY, Pamela Brownstein of Alachua, FL, Christine (Billy) Wilson of Bronson FL. Her Grandchildren (Troy and Jon Wright), Taylor (Brita) Sanson, Keenan Gray, Megan Dewey, Jordan (Christienna) Brownstein, Brandon (Emily) and Brianna Wilson and her “greats” Bailey and Amelia Sanson, Jasmine Dewey, Ocean and Ezra Brownstein and Brandon and Olivia Wilson.
She is survived by sisters, Barbara Davis, of Williston, FL, Carol Wright, of Williston FL, Suzanne (Bert) Linkonis, of Richmond, VA, Lorraine (Frank) Giattini, of Downingtown, PA.
Virginia’s dedication to her faith and community was unwavering. A beloved figure to her patients up until her retirement in her late 70s, Ginny’s nurturing touch extended to her garden, her compost heap, a flock of 30 chickens, and her much-loved pets, Buddy and Lucy. She was an avid volunteer at the Helping Hands food ministry. Virginia loved Jesus, her church family, singing, teaching VBS, leading Sunday school. Her joy extended to multiple choirs, playing the guitar, flute, and puppetry.
Virginia Wright’s life is an enduring tapestry of love, faith, and compassion. Her legacy will thrive in the hearts of her children, her grand and great-grandchildren, her dear twin sister, extended family members, her pets, and the countless lives she touched in her community.
A celebration of Ginny’s life will take place on June 17th, 11am, at the Archer Church of the Nazarene, followed by a graveside service at the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Archer, FL. Charitable donations in Ginny’s honor can be made to: The Children’s Table, Archer, FL.
