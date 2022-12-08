Virginia “Ginni” Rose Chandler passed away at the age of 85 on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Haven Hospice in Chiefland FL.
Virginia was born November 1st, 1937, in Indiana, to Mancil and Hautice Dotts. She was a talented seamstress and owned her own business for over 40 years. Her hobby was gardening and most importantly spending time with her family.
Virginia is survived by her daughter Amy Chandler Mann, grandson William “Cole” Rollison and granddaughter Morgan “Britney” Iasimone. Her great grandchildren Rhilynn Morgan and Kason Tyler Iasimone. Daughter in law Sharon Chandler Cedar Key and grandsons, Brad Lee Potter (5 children and 8 grandchildren) Texas, Dustin Wayne Potter (5 children) Lake City. Brother, Roger Dotts and Sisters, Ruth Allen, Linda Edwards, Cathy Blake, Lela Helms all of Indiana.
Virginia is preceded in death by her parents Mancil and Hautice Dotts, Her husband of 46 years, Morgan Vance Chandler and son Raymond Keith Chandler. Sister Stella “Marie” Eisele, brothers Lee Dotts, David Dotts, Roy Dotts, Robert Dotts all of Indiana.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Knauff Funeral Home is honored to serve the Chandler family during their time of transition.
